Injury-Plagued Ex-Broncos Player Sues For $400K In Benefits

By Elaine Briseño (September 15, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A former NFL fullback who won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos is suing the league's insurance plan, saying he is owed nearly $400,000 in back disability benefits for injuries he sustained on the job, according to a lawsuit filed in Texas federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS