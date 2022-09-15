American Airlines Workers' Bid For 4K Off-Clock Class Flops

By Gina Kim (September 15, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- American Airlines employees who alleged that up to 4,000 current and former workers were underpaid for off-clock time they spent at airports have lost their bid for class certification, after a California federal judge said that the issues were highly individualized and that trying to understand their certification arguments was like "attempting to read a book through frosted glass."...

