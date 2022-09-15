Indirect Pork Buyers' $20M Deal Gets OK In Price-Fixing Suit

By Kelly Lienhard (September 15, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge has signed off on a $20 million settlement for a class of consumers who indirectly purchased pork from JBS USA Food Co. or its co-defendants, and granted $6.6 million in attorney fees for class counsel's role in negotiating the settlement over an alleged meat industry scheme to inflate prices....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS