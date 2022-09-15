DOJ Says Only Merger 'Uncertainty' Can Protect NSA Contract

By Bryan Koenig (September 15, 2022, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The Justice Department pressed a Maryland federal judge Thursday to temporarily block Booz Allen Hamilton's proposed $440 million EverWatch purchase, arguing that the companies can't be expected to compete as hard for a National Security Agency contract if they know they'll get the deal after they merge....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS