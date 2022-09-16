9th Circ. Ruling Highlights Divide On Ch. 11 Interest Rates

By Seth Kleinman and Miranda Russell (September 16, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 29, in the Pacific Gas and Electric Corp. bankruptcy matter, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit[1] became the first circuit-level court to address the question of what is the correct rate of interest to be applied to unimpaired unsecured claims against a fully solvent debtor.[2]...

