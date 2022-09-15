Ex-Partner Accuses EY Of Retaliation Over Tax Whistleblowing

By Theresa Schliep (September 15, 2022, 11:57 AM EDT) -- A former Ernst & Young partner specializing in transfer pricing accused the accounting giant of violating whistleblower protections, saying the firm retaliated against her after she raised concerns that clients were committing tax and securities fraud in intercompany transactions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS