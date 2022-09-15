Black Worker Alleges Assault, Bias At Ga. Amazon Facility

By Jessica Mach (September 15, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Black former Amazon employee in Georgia has sued the e-commerce giant for discrimination and retaliation, alleging he was physically assaulted and subjected to microaggressions by a high-level white employee, disciplined by Amazon after reporting the incident and forced by the company to quit....

