Ex-UMiami Exec Says He Was Fired To Bury Fraud Probe

By Carolina Bolado (September 19, 2022, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A former compliance officer at the University of Miami told jurors Monday that the morale-killing layoffs he implemented in the university's health system were applauded by executives before being used as a pretext for his termination, which he says was actually due to his refusal to shut down an investigation into the school's practice of overcharging Medicare....

