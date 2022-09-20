Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-UMiami Exec Says He Was Fired To Bury Fraud Probe

By Carolina Bolado (September 19, 2022, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A former compliance officer at the University of Miami told jurors Monday that the morale-killing layoffs he implemented in the university's health system were applauded by executives before being used as a pretext for his termination, which he says was actually due to his refusal to shut down an investigation into the school's practice of overcharging Medicare....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!