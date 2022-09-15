Real Estate Rumors: Michael Rubin, Lincoln Market, Carmel

By Andrew McIntyre (September 15, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Billionaire Michael Rubin has picked up a Hollywood Hills home once owned by former President Ronald Reagan for $70 million, the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for a seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom property in the Bird Streets neighborhood, and the seller is an entity tied to Canadian businessman Francesco Aquilini, according to the report....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS