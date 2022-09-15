8 Military Consumer Protection Tips For Finance Cos.

By Akeela White (September 15, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Amid the myriad of consumer protection statutes, the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act is one of the most significant because its core policy is one that regulators care deeply about, and failing to comply can have devastating effects on a company's reputation. Recently, regulators have targeted specific financial service industries to spotlight the importance of SCRA compliance....

