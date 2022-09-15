Timeshare Exit Suits Are One Liability Claim, Fla. Judge Says

By David Minsky (September 15, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge said Associated Industries Insurance Company should not be required to defend or give any more liability coverage for a California law firm sued multiple times over providing timeshare exit services because it reached its $1.25 million limit for a single claim....

