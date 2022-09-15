Uber Defeats Negligence Claim Over Impostor Driver's Assault

By Gina Kim (September 15, 2022, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge nixed a negligence claim Thursday asserted by an Uber passenger who was assaulted after getting into the car of a suspended driver, which still bore the Uber decal, finding that the ride-hailing giant didn't owe a duty of care for the harm caused by a third party....

