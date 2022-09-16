Lotto Co. Excluded From Wire Act Ban On Interstate Bets

By Caleb Symons (September 16, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Rhode Island says the Wire Act does not bar the country's largest gambling and lottery service provider from operating across state lines, exempting the company from a U.S. Department of Justice legal opinion from 2018 that says interstate gaming via electronic means is illegal....

