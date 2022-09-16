Software Co. Agrees To Settle 401(K) Fee Suit

By Abby Wargo (September 16, 2022, 1:01 PM EDT) -- Juniper Networks and employees alleging the marketing software company mismanaged the company 401(k) plan by charging excessive record-keeping fees and keeping overpriced investment options in the plan told a California federal court they had reached a deal to end the suit....

