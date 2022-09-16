Hologram Co. Investor Penalized For 'Harassment' Filings

By David Minsky (September 16, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ordered a Jacksonville man and his attorney to pay more than $135,000 in sanctions for filing "harassment" briefs and continuing to pursue a securities fraud lawsuit against Michael Jackson hologram creator Pulse Evolution Corp. even after it was dismissed....

