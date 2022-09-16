Colgate, 401(k) Admins Seek To Slip ERISA Data Breach Suit

By Abby Wargo (September 16, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Colgate-Palmolive and plan administrators for a Colgate employee 401(k) plan sought to exit a benefits lawsuit that a retired marketing executive brought seeking to recoup losses after a hacker stole over $600,000 from her retirement account, saying she hadn't proved the companies were responsible....

