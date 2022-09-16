Health System, Worker Ink Deal In Pension Plan Fee Suit

By Grace Elletson (September 16, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A health care system and a worker reached a deal to end a suit alleging it failed to negotiate lower fees for its employees' $3 billion pension plan, costing them millions of dollars in retirement savings, according to a filing Friday in Wisconsin federal court....

