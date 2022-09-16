T-Mobile Directors Sued In Del. For Data Breach Damages

By Jeff Montgomery (September 16, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile's directors have allowed the company to suffer multiple data breaches — in one instance leading to a proposed $500 million settlement — because they are beholden to Deutsche Telekom's interests, according to a shareholder's derivative Delaware Chancery suit seeking compensation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS