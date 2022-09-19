Geico Beats Tenn. Driver's Suit Over High COVID Premiums

By Elizabeth Daley (September 19, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge became the latest to let auto insurer Geico off the hook in a policyholder's proposed class action accusing the company of overcharging premiums during the COVID-19 pandemic, when government stay-at-home orders kept cars off the road, thus reducing the number of accidents. ...

