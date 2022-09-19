Musk Calls Suit To Force Twitter Purchase 'Unprecedented'

By Jeff Montgomery (September 19, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT) -- An attorney for tech mogul Elon Musk on Monday called a Twitter stockholder suit to force him to close on a $44 billion offer to buy Twitter Inc. "completely unprecedented," telling Delaware's chancellor that only Twitter and Musk can seek specific contract performance....

