Judge Asks For Delay Of Panthers-Tied Ch. 11 Plan Hearing

By Rick Archer (September 19, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Monday asked an entity tied to the construction of the Carolina Panthers' practice facility to push back the timeline for the confirmation of its Chapter 11 plan to give objectors more time for discovery....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS