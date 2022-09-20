MyPillow, CEO Can't Ditch Smartmatic's Election Fraud Suit

By Lauren Berg (September 20, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge on Monday refused to toss Smartmatic's claims against MyPillow and its CEO Mike Lindell alleging Lindell's false narrative that the voting technology provider rigged votes in the 2020 election to favor now-President Joe Biden caused its market value to plummet from $3 billion to $1 billion....

