Faraday Investors Sue For Board Change In Two Del. Suits

By Leslie A. Pappas (September 19, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Shareholders in electric-car maker Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. filed separate suits in Delaware Chancery Court on Monday seeking in one case to compel an annual shareholder meeting to elect directors and in the other to remove two board members for allegedly driving the company into the ground....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS