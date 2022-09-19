Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Syntel Asks 2nd Circ. To Scrap $570M Software IP Loss

By Dorothy Atkins (September 19, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Syntel Inc. urged the Second Circuit on Monday to vacate a $570 million judgment and jury verdict that found the information technology company stole Cognizant's trade secrets and ripped off its copyrighted software for insurance administration, arguing that Cognizant did not specifically identify trade secrets at trial and that the damages award was excessive....

