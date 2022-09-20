Tribal Org. Snubbed Over Venue In Ex-CEO's Retaliation Suit

By Caleb Symons (September 20, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The country's largest Native American advocacy group must defend in a Washington, D.C., trial court against a $5 million lawsuit claiming it withheld pay from its former CEO before firing him last month, after a federal judge rejected the organization's bid to move the case to her court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS