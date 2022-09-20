Perdue Seeks To Pluck Chicken Farmer's Overtime Claims

By Caleb Drickey (September 20, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Perdue Farms Inc. urged a Georgia federal court to trim a chicken farmer's proposed nationwide class and collective wage action, arguing that the farmer did not have standing to represent out-of-state compatriots or to seek overtime pay....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS