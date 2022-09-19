Mediation Fails In Hess Corp.'s Asbestos Unit Ch. 11 Case

By Vince Sullivan (September 19, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Hess Corp. unit HONX Inc. told a Texas bankruptcy judge Monday that its efforts to mediate asbestos injury claims failed and that the debtor wants to move forward with a Chapter 11 plan process that includes a claims estimation process....

