Judge Won't Block UnitedHealth's Purchase Of Change

By Bryan Koenig (September 19, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge refused in a sealed opinion Monday to block UnitedHealth's $13.8 billion bid for Change Healthcare, rejecting a U.S. Department of Justice challenge alleging the deal creates a monopoly for key insurance claims-processing technology and gives United unit UnitedHealthcare too much data from rival insurers....

