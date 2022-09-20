Group Asks Justices To End 'Musical Chairs' In Pipeline Case

By Nate Beck (September 20, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A group of landowners are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to order a trial court to take up their challenge to a private company's use of eminent domain on the $6 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline project in Virginia and West Virginia....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS