Portola Pharma Investors Ink $17.5M Deal Over Stock Declines

By Emilie Ruscoe (September 20, 2022, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Investors in biotechnology company Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. have asked a San Francisco federal judge to give an initial nod to a $17.5 million deal that would end claims the company failed to acknowledge its prime drug candidate, a blood coagulant, would face stiff competition from an off-label drug used for the same purpose, hurting investors when the company revealed its struggles to sell its drug....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS