Sidley Leading Walgreens' $1.4B Shields Health Buyout

By Al Barbarino (September 20, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin is guiding Walgreens Boots Alliance's nearly $1.4 billion slated purchase of the remaining 30% stake in specialty pharmacy Shields Health Solutions, and Walgreens' president will depart the company, according to a statement Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS