Wells Fargo Sues To Foreclose NYC Hotel's $275M Mortgage

By Charlie Innis (September 20, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo is seeking to foreclose on a $275 million mortgage for a 28-story hotel near Manhattan's Times Square, telling a New York state court on Tuesday the property owner has defaulted after failing to make timely payments since the early months of the pandemic....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS