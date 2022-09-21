DOL Tells 9th Circ. It Doesn't Owe Atty Fees After ERISA Loss

By Jessica Mach (September 21, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor told the Ninth Circuit it should not have to cover an architecture firm's attorney fees even though the firm beat the DOL's suit claiming it broke federal benefits law by overcharging for its employee stock ownership plan in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS