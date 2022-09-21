No New Trial For Forklift Amputee, 11th Circ. Says

By Carolina Bolado (September 21, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a defense verdict for forklift maker Crown Equipment Corp., finding that video evidence allowed into the trial over negligence and design defect claims brought by an Amazon warehouse driver who lost a leg in a forklift accident didn't substantially affect the outcome....

