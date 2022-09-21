NJ Atty Avoids Default Loss In Fla. Couple's Malpractice Suit

By Emily Lever (September 21, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A lawyer's delayed response to a malpractice suit may not make him "a model of diligence," but it wasn't enough to be inexcusable, a New Jersey federal judge ruled in rejecting a couple's default judgment motion against the attorney and his law firm in a case over his alleged failure to prevent the couple's home from being foreclosed....

