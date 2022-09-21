11th Circ. Won't Rehear Doctor's VA Age Bias Suit

By Elliot Weld (September 21, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has rejected a bid from a doctor who requested to have his suit reheard for the third time in a case he filed against the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs alleging the agency did not grant him employment because of his age, gender and prior employment dispute....

