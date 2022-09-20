Door Still Shut To VPX Super Creatine Report, Judge Says

By Craig Clough (September 20, 2022, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge delivered a blow to Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Tuesday in its defense of false advertising claims brought by Monster Energy Co., denying Vital's motion to introduce a report previously ruled inadmissible after finding Monster did not "open the door" during its case-in-chief of the ongoing trial....

