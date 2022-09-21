9th Circ. Rejects MGM Redo In Starz Licensing Fight

By Adam Lidgett (September 21, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has shut down an MGM unit's request to review a panel's finding that Starz Entertainment wasn't too late in bringing claims that the film and TV show distributor breached agreements by licensing movies that were supposed to be exclusive to the network to Starz's competitors....

