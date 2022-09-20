Hertz Customers Sue In Del. Over False Arrest Claims

By Leslie A. Pappas (September 20, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Six customers, who allege they rented cars from Hertz and were later detained at gunpoint because the rental agency falsely reported the cars stolen, sued the company in Delaware Superior Court on Tuesday, saying its prebankruptcy problems have not been fixed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS