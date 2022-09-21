DHS, ICE Sued For Sitting On Docs That Could Expose Abuse

By Elaine Briseño (September 21, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The University of Washington's human rights center sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Seattle federal court for failing to provide documents that could shed light on reports that detained immigrants are enduring medical neglect, sexual assault, beatings and long periods without food....

