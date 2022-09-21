Genentech Agrees To 30K-Strong Class In 401(k) Fees Suit

By Grace Elletson (September 21, 2022, 1:23 PM EDT) -- Genentech and a former worker who accused the biotechnology company in a lawsuit of overcharging employees in 401(k) recordkeeping fees agreed to move the suit forward as a class, and asked a California federal judge to approve the action estimated to represent 30,000 members....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS