Illinois Justices Mull Condo Sellers' Ability To Sue Over Fees

By Celeste Bott (September 21, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A management company urged the Illinois Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the finding of two lower courts that a state law governing condominiums allows condo unit sellers to sue property managers over allegedly excessive fees they charged for providing the sellers documents they were required to disclose to prospective buyers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS