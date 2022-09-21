BIA Docs Show Gov't Axed Campground Lease, Blackfeet Say

By Caleb Symons (September 21, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Internal records from the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs prove that, in 2008, the agency canceled a private campground's lease on Blackfeet Indian Nation land, the tribe said Wednesday, urging a Montana federal judge to toss litigation in which the camp operator is challenging its removal....

