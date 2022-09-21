Tennis Pro Given Chance To Replead Sex Battery Claims

By David Minsky (September 21, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a sexual battery suit filed by professional tennis player Kylie McKenzie against the U.S. Tennis Association but gave her a chance to fix her errors, as long as negligence-related allegations that are rolled into one count are distinguished separately....

