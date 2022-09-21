Burlington Coat Factory Agrees To $11M Deal In OT Suit

By Bill Wichert (September 21, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Burlington Coat Factory will pay $11 million to resolve a proposed collective action in New Jersey federal court alleging the retailer misclassified assistant store managers as exempt employees and failed to pay them overtime, according to a motion filed Wednesday seeking approval of the deal less than eight months after the case began....

