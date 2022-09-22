Food Franchises Sue Gig Economy App Over 2020 Tax Credits

By Joyce Hanson (September 22, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Online gig economy platform ShiftPixy has been sued in California federal court by 16 fast-casual food franchise owners and operators that claim the all-in-one workforce manager owes them $2.3 million of employee retention credits for the 2020 tax year....

