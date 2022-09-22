Wash. High Court Mulls Alaska Air Family Leave Ruling

By Greg Lamm (September 22, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Washington's Supreme Court on Thursday wrestled with ambiguous language in the state Family Care Act as justices tried to determine whether an Alaska Airlines flight attendant should have been able to use vacation leave at the last minute to care for a sick child, even when she had scheduled the vacation time for months in the future....

