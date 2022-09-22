Real Estate Rumors: Black Lion, ICO Group, WTI Capital

By Andrew McIntyre (September 22, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles investor Black Lion has picked up 6,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space at a Miami building for $6.4 million, the Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The deal is for space at One Thousand Museum, a condo tower, and the sellers are investors Louis Birdman, Kevin Venger, Gilberto Bomeny, Todd Michael Glaser and Gregg Covin, according to the report....

