'I Hunt Killers' Writer Targets WB, Fox In 'Prodigal Son' IP Suit

By Gina Kim (September 22, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A bestselling novelist behind the "I Hunt Killers" series sued Warner Bros. Television and Fox Broadcasting in California federal court Wednesday, alleging Warner Bros. optioned his novel but let its rights lapse, then ripped off elements of its father-son murder mystery premise to produce the now-canceled Fox show "Prodigal Son."...

