Aetna Defends Bid To End Class In Benefits Clawback Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (September 22, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Aetna Life Insurance Co. has criticized arguments from a class of policyholders alleging the company clawed back disability benefits, asserting in its attempt to decertify the class that the lead plaintiff had ignored new Third Circuit precedent that alters the legal landscape for such claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS